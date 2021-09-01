CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon reports 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 43 new deaths; Tillamook County case count continues with 22 new cases, Aug. 31st

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198, the Oregon Health Authority reported today August 31, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 276,286.

