Twins tab No. 6 prospect Ryan for MLB debut
MINNEAPOLIS -- The rotation help is on its way. Right-hander Joe Ryan will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to make his Major League debut as the Twins' starting pitcher in Wednesday night's game against the Cubs at Target Field, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Tuesday. Ryan, ranked the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, will be the first of Minnesota's next wave of top pitching prospects to arrive in the big leagues.www.mlb.com
