CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins tab No. 6 prospect Ryan for MLB debut

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The rotation help is on its way. Right-hander Joe Ryan will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to make his Major League debut as the Twins' starting pitcher in Wednesday night's game against the Cubs at Target Field, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Tuesday. Ryan, ranked the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, will be the first of Minnesota's next wave of top pitching prospects to arrive in the big leagues.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Randy Dobnak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Triple A St Paul#Major League#Cubs At Target Field#Mlb Pipeline#Team Usa#Minor League#Rays#Mlb Draft#Cal State#Twins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBkduz.com

Ryan’s debut was good, Cubs were better

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Justin Steele won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48. Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan, who made his major league debut for the Twins.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB: Tellez powers Brewers past Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers and their superb pitching staff are cruising toward the playoffs, but the more powerful performances they can produce at the plate, the better off they’ll be. Sunday’s slugging outburst was perfect timing for Milwaukee’s upcoming trip to San Francisco, a potential postseason preview. Rowdy Tellez hit a...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan's fine MLB debut spoiled by one big mistake in 3-0 loss to Cubs

Two or three dozen cheering fans poured out of the Target Field stands in short right field shortly after the final out of the Twins' 3-0 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. Joe Ryan jogged down the line and gleefully started hugging them all. Some were wearing Twins jerseys with "Ryan 74" on the back, many were wearing "Joe Ryan Fan Club" T-shirts.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

From Olympics to MLB: Twins' Joe Ryan to face Cubs

Joe Ryan helped pitch the United States to the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old right-hander will make his major-league debut as the Minnesota Twins attempt to earn a split of their two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Minneapolis. Ryan, obtained from...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ryan expected to start for the Twins against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (58-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-74, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Twins...
MLBTwinkie Town

Cubs 3, Twins 0: Joe Ryan’s strong debut marred by sputtering offense

The Minnesota Twins trotted out rookie Joe Ryan for his major-league debut on Wednesday night, and it went entirely according to plan. At least as far as his role was concerned. The offense, on the other hand, followed up a one-run performance with a zero-run performance, and that was, unfortunately,...
MLBMLB

Ryan's excellent debut marred by one hiccup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Joe Ryan brought his colorful personality and his dazzling fastball to Target Field on Wednesday night -- and he hauled in his own fan club, too, roughly 75 people strong, from parents to friends to childhood friends to his parents’ friends to his friends’ parents to the guy who sold him his first car back in the day, a 1971 Triumph TR6.
MLBpitcherlist.com

GIF Breakdown: Joe Ryan’s MLB Debut in 26 GIFs

A look at Joe Ryan's MLB debut. It’s that wonderful time—time for a prospect to make his MLB debut, one of my favorite things to watch, and tonight, it was Joe Ryan for the Minnesota Twins. Watching an MLB debut is a blast because it’s really the first time we...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan will make major league debut Wednesday against Cubs

Calling it the right time and place, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will hand the ball to rookie starter Joe Ryan for his big-league debut Wednesday night in the series finale against the Chicago Cubs. The timing is right after Ryan followed Tokyo Olympics appearances for Team USA with two impressive...
MLBcsusignal.com

From Stan State to the Big Leagues: Joe Ryan Makes MLB Debut

Stanislaus State alumnus Joe Ryan made his Major League Baseball debut for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in a start against the Chicago Cubs. Ryan, who pitched for the Warriors in 2018, became only the third Stan State baseball player in history to play at the major league level, joining Rusty Kuntz and Steve Andrade.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Randy Dobnak to join Twins rotation — and Olympian Joe Ryan could be next

DETROIT — By the end of this week, the Twins may finally be able to stop listing "Help Wanted" in their projected starting rotation. Randy Dobnak, whose last start for the Twins was on June 19, will come off the 60-day injured list Friday and start that night at Tampa Bay. And Rocco Baldelli and Derek Falvey have hinted, but not yet confirmed, that there may be another new addition to the rotation before then. Joe Ryan, the silver medal-winning Olympian acquired from the Rays last month, is a logical choice to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nelson Cruz needed to meet Minnesota Twins prospect Joe Ryan

Even though Nelson Cruz is no longer with the Minnesota Twins, it is hard to deny the love he and the franchise have for one another. Cruz was considered a key part of the lineup and locker room, a leader whose presence helped make the team that much more like family. He was also a key part in helping the younger players learn the ropes, what it took to be a major leaguer.
MLBminnesotasportsfan.com

It’s Time for the Twins to Call-Up Olympic Star, Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins traded away Nelson Cruz before the 2021 MLB trade deadline and the only thing surprising about the transaction was the impressive pitching haul Falvine got in return. The deal centered around two near-MLB-ready starting pitching prospects. Joe Ryan, who was anchoring team USA’s silver medal run in Tokyo at the time, was one of those hurlers.
MLBMarin Independent Journal

Cubs spoil Joe Ryan’s debut as Chicago tops Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer to ruin Joe Ryan’s major-league debut and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against Ryan, the U.S....
MLBPioneer Press

Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco lead Twins over Cleveland

By the time Cleveland starter Logan Allen released his sixth pitch of the night, the Twins had already collected hits on three of the first five, producing a pair of runs. The top of the Twins’ lineup — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco — helped fuel the club’s success on Monday in the series opener — a 5-2 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field — in support of a tandem effort from starters Bailey Ober, who threw the first four innings, and Michael Pineda, who came on in relief.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers catching for Twins Monday

Ryan Jeffers will be the Minnesota Twins' starting catcher for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Jeffers will bat seventh and take over at catcher from Ben Rortvedt, who will start this evening's contest on the bench. Jeffers has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy