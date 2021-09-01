Twins tab No. 6 prospect Ryan for MLB debut

DETROIT — By the end of this week, the Twins may finally be able to stop listing "Help Wanted" in their projected starting rotation. Randy Dobnak, whose last start for the Twins was on June 19, will come off the 60-day injured list Friday and start that night at Tampa Bay. And Rocco Baldelli and Derek Falvey have hinted, but not yet confirmed, that there may be another new addition to the rotation before then. Joe Ryan, the silver medal-winning Olympian acquired from the Rays last month, is a logical choice to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Wednesday.