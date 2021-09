It is about that time. Chicago is at the center of attention for Hip Hop fans as Kanye West has unveiled his third, and suspected final, listening event in his hometown. Thus far, West has taken over a Las Vegas church for a Donda listening session as well as camped out at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his two events that hosted tens of thousands of attendees. This time around, the rapper erected a replica of his childhood home fitted with a large, lit cross at its top, and fans were eating it up ahead of Donda's arrival.