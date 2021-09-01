CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Home Pros: Arjay's Window Fashions

ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelected as a Small Business of The Year by the Chamber of Commerce, Arjay’s Window Fashions is a leading window covering firm in Southern California and the Greater Tempe Area in Arizona! We refuse to be a flagship store for one particular manufacturer; instead, we represent our clients and make product recommendations in their best interest. We pride ourselves on always being on the leading edge of technology and offer the newest and most innovative window covering products.

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Window Covering#The Chamber Of Commerce#Window Fashions#The Greater Tempe Area#Roller Shades#Roman Shades#Skylight Shades#Custom Shading Devices#Motorization Automation#Energy Management#Architects#Interior Designers#Home Builders#General Contractors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designtheacorn.com

Options for bathroom designs

Blending fashion and function, the best bathroom design addresses the needs of the homeowner while reflecting their personal tastes. What often separates good from great design can be found in the details. Sophisticated designer touches elevate a bathroom in an upscale way that defines a space as a luxury retreat...
Interior Designatlanticcitynews.net

The Drawpad Design Institute launched by ANSA Interiors

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/Target Media): For all aspiring interior designers and decor lovers! The DrawPad Design Institute by ANSA Architecture and Interiors has introduced long term and short-term courses covering residential, commercial and space planning subjects along with courses on 3D max, Auto Cadhome decor. With live interactive...
Interior Designtodayshomeowner.com

The Best Replacement Windows for Your Home | Ep. 134

Need replacement windows and want the best in the market? Consider vinyl. In recent years, vinyl windows have upped their game when it comes to quality manufacturing. Recently, my daughter Chelsea Lipford Wolf and I installed quite a few windows in her new home. She decided to use JELD-WEN windows, which have been around for a long time.
Interior DesignInhabitat.com

See how this Austin home enjoys green views without windows

Stealth House is modern in every way, but the design brings to mind many ancient design concepts. Natural light comes into the space thanks to central courtyards, similar to the design of traditional Roman homes. This windowless home offers beautiful views of nature and a truly timeless look. Created by...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Newly listed homes for sale in the Tucson area

SPECTACULAR views abound! This Tanque Verde Valley Gem is nestled on 3.9 acres of natural desert. Horse property with plenty of space to build. Dreaming of quinessential Tucson living? This classic burnt adobe will not disappoint with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths (two master suites) PLUS a bonus room to be used as an office, den, exercise space or whatever your heart desires. The giant picture windows bring the outside majesty in. Outdoor living space is is the perfect place to watch the sunset and wind down from a long day.
Interior DesignPosted by
WWD

WWD List: 5 Architects and Design Studios to Follow on Instagram

MILAN — Whether looking to revamp one’s house, add a little design touch to a habitat or just daydream over inaccessible mansions and eclectic furniture pieces, these five Instagram accounts can help spark inspiration for mixing styles, textures and colors and ultimately serve as a guide to finding beauty in unexpected places.
Interior DesignFrontiersman

Window treatments a way to update a home

In the world of home design and improvement, window treatments are a major feature to consider. If you’re new to this, window treatments are simply the type of material you choose to cover or partially cover a window. It’s all about your particular taste and preference. Blinds, shades, drapes, wood...
Lifestylepasoroblesdailynews.com

Thank Lance’s Carpet, Window and Tile Cleaning for bright clean windows

– A message from Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning – Families have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007. –Cleaning the windows is a big job. Busy families have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007. Instead of spending a weekend scrubbing the windows, you can relax and let owner, Lance Clairmont, take over.
Interior DesignPosted by
newschain

11 modish ways to fashion monochrome at home

Like the little black dress of interiors, kitting out your home in monochrome will always be on trend. There are a multitude of ways to work timeless black and white into your scheme – and maximize the beauty of minimalism with a dash of panache. From attention grabbing to toned...
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Learn what Window Source Houston can do for your home!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our September 1 segment, we will take an inside look at Window Source Houston to hear from the experts how this company can help your home! Window Source Houston strives to provide you with the best value when purchasing replacement windows for your home. Their mission is to offer homeowner an easy and pleasant shopping experience and every Window Source job comes with a written best price guarantee. They specialize in windows so you can be sure to get the job done right the first time.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

The Most Popular Pizza Chain In North Carolina Is…

Who doesn’t love pizza? Whether it’s to celebrate an occasion, party favor or maybe it’s your Tuesday night dinner…regardless, pizza can make any situation better. Chances are if you dislike pizza and vocalize it, you will be looked at funny. Visits to pizza chains across the country have increased 32% overall compared to last year. What chain is the favorite though?
EconomyCommercial Observer

Natco Home Fashions Takes 11K SF at 411 Fifth Avenue

Eleven seems to be Natco Home Fashions’ lucky number. The home furnishing company inked an 11-year lease for a new showroom and offices in 11,000 square feet in the 11-story office tower at 411 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The lease for the furniture and decor seller, which will...
Interior Designhandymantips.org

9 Architectural styles to choose from when designing your new home

When it comes to deciding what type of architecture style you want for your new home, the possibilities are endless. There are so many different types of house architecture styles that you could choose from – it can be difficult to make a decision. The best way is to start by narrowing down which architectural style appeals most to you and then find out more about it!
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Option of running I-11 through Lake Mead area off the table

LAS VEGAS — One of the options for building out Interstate 11 is now off the table. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the option of running I-11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona state line was removed for numerous reasons, such as the potential impact on sensitive environmental resources and protected areas.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Main Types Of Showers For Your Bathroom

Want to start the day right? Take a bath! Want to end the day well? Take a bath! The shower is always present in these everyday moments. It is for him that everyone runs when they want to relax, gain spirit and disposition. But for this, it is essential to...
Grocery & SupermaketABC 15 News

SNAP program doubles food stamp dollars at farmers markets

The Double Up Food Bucks program just celebrated its fifth year in Arizona. For years, the program has offered families on food stamps the chance to turn $20 into $40 worth of fresh produce. However, during the pandemic, the cap was lifted at farmers markets. "The dollar-for-dollar match is great...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

South Phoenix bridal shop owner inspired by family roots

Candice Gonzales says she has been training her whole life for her calling — opening a bridal shop in Phoenix. Gonzales grew up watching her grandmother, who was raised in Mexico and immigrated to the United States, work on gowns as a master seamstress. While watching her grandmother work, she learned to do some of the beading and hand sewing, because she showed such an interest in it. When she wasn’t working on sewing or beading, she would sketch her own designs.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Other People's Stuff: A way to save money and save time selling anything on wheels

Other People's Stuff is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Other People's Stuff is a unique marketplace where Sellers and Buyers connect to sell and buy all types of vehicles, RV's, trailers, boats, and even construction equipment! If it rolls or floats, it is welcomed through the gates opening onto a 5-acre paved, lighted and secured lot with 24/7 on-site security. Other People's Stuff is NOT a consignment store and NOT a dealership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy