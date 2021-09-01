CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra Patrols to Target Maritime Human Smuggling Over Labor Day Weekend

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
A CBP marine patrol near San Diego. Courtesy of the agency

Federal authorities announced Tuesday they will conduct increased patrols along the coast of San Diego over the Labor Day weekend in a bid to foil maritime human smuggling runs.

Those trying to sneak undocumented people into the United States by sea “don’t adhere to boating safety standards,” said Brandon Tucker, deputy director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection air operations with the CBP San Diego Air and Marine Branch.

“These are long and dangerous excursions, with overladen vessels traveling without navigational lights and no safety equipment,” Tucker noted. “People need to understand that they are risking their lives in the hands of smugglers who value only the money they are paid.”

In Southern California, criminal organizations often try to take advantage of heightened recreational boating traffic on holidays in an attempt to obscure their smuggling crimes, according to CBP public affairs.

The added air, land and sea patrols will take place from Friday through next Tuesday. Residents and visitors to San Diego can expect to see increases in the presence of law enforcement and public-safety personnel along the city’s coastline and at its marinas and bay locales.

“Our agents remain committed to securing our borders against any unlawful incursions,” said Aaron Heitke, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector. “Community members play a vital role in assisting our operations. We ask that any person who sees or hears something they believe to be suspicious or illegal in nature to contact the U.S. Border Patrol or (another) local law enforcement agency.”

Since last October, USBP personnel have intercepted 330 maritime smuggling runs and made 1,751 associated arrests, according to Customs officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.

