Falls Church, VA

Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. -- One of two British nationals charged with joining the Islamic State group and conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria is scheduled to plead guilty to criminal charges. Federal court records show a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

