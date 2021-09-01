Cancel
Kane Brown & Nelly Bond Over Being Seen as 'The Bad Guy' in 'CMT Crossroads' Clip: Exclusive

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"All the traditional hates the new, always," Nelly tells Kane Brown and Breland, as the three country performers discuss their experiences working in music, during a scene from the forthcoming CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on CMT. "Like people will call 'Country Grammar' a classic now. They didn't call it a classic when I first came out."

