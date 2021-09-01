Kane Brown & Nelly Bond Over Being Seen as 'The Bad Guy' in 'CMT Crossroads' Clip: Exclusive

Urban has written autobiographical songs before -- often about his relationship with wife Nicole Kidman. But on this new track, he dives deep into his childhood, referencing seeing his dad mesmerized when they went to see Johnny Cash, as he weaves an infectious tale about following your dreams and not listening to anyone who tells you they aren't worth chasing. It's hard to imagine anyone ever failed to recognize Urban's talent, but his wildly upbeat, aspirational anthem will have you singing along by the time the chorus hits repeat and raising your fist in unison when the crowd noise comes in toward the end. -- MELINDA NEWMAN.