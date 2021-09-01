Kane Brown & Nelly Bond Over Being Seen as 'The Bad Guy' in 'CMT Crossroads' Clip: Exclusive
"All the traditional hates the new, always," Nelly tells Kane Brown and Breland, as the three country performers discuss their experiences working in music, during a scene from the forthcoming CMT Crossroads: Nelly and Friends, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on CMT. "Like people will call 'Country Grammar' a classic now. They didn't call it a classic when I first came out."www.billboard.com
Comments / 0