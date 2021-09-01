CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

News briefs

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 8 days ago

US urges Americans to 'reconsider' travel to Canada. The U.S. Department of State issued a new warning for people hoping to visit Canada in the near future, urging them to "reconsider" their plans as the country faces a "high level" of infections. The new Level 3 advisory, which is the...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, September 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to detail his administration’s plan to put pressure on private businesses, federal agencies and schools to enact stricter vaccination mandates and testing policies. The delta variant continues its spread across the United States, pushing the country’s daily average caseload over 150,000 for the first time since late January and killing roughly 1,500 people a day. Biden is set to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) that will address about six areas where his administration can encourage — or, at this point, push — more eligible Americans to receive vaccines, according to the White House.
PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Mexico’s top court decriminalizes abortion in sweeping case

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously declared that criminalizing early-term abortion is unconstitutional, a historic decision that loosens limits on the procedure in a region where few countries offer access without restriction. The court was considering a provision in the state of Coahuila’s criminal code that punished...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Public Healthwypr.org

COVID-19, The CDC And The Challenges Of Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the Atlanta-based federal public health agency better known as the CDC — has come under intense criticism for public communications that have been confusing and unproductive, as the US and the world struggle to eradicate the COVID-19 coronavirus. Messages from the White...
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
LawMetroTimes

Henry Ford Health System employees file lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than 50 Henry Ford Health System employees filed a federal lawsuit against their employer, arguing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate is an unconstitutional violation of their bodily autonomy. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court seeks to halt the Sept. 10 vaccine mandate, which requires all workers, volunteers, and contractors...
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Caution Urged For Private Employers Considering COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees

They could end up being sued. Frederick, Md (KM) With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raging, the question being asked is should private employers require their employees to be vaccinated. Rick Weldon, the President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, has a word of caution for employers considering this move. “Be very careful heading down that road,” he says.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Illinois Statepatientdaily.com

Illinois governor mandates COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds'

The rate of hospitalizations continues to rise in Illinois because of the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) to mandate vaccine requirements for all health care workers, college students and school teachers and staff, from prekindergarten through college. He is also requiring indoor masking for everyone aged...

