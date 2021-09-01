Update: Rep. Markwayne Mullin's office says he is 'completely safe,' won't confirm or deny Washington Post's story about threatening embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan
Rep. Mullin resurfaces, says he's OK and 'helping get Americans out of Afghanistan'. Update (11 p.m. Tuesday): Meredith Blanford, communications director for Congressman Markwayne Mullin, released a statement to the Tulsa World late Tuesday, saying the following:. "Congressman Mullin has been and is currently completely safe. He and the Office...
