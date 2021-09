Annika Gerdau of the Barton Community College women's team has been named week one KJCCC Division I Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Gerdau recorded a stellar opening week collecting five goals while distributing a pair of assists in Barton's two victory season opening week. A hat trick in Thursday's 8-1 road victory at Southeast began Gerdau's great start to the 2021 season before carrying the momentum into Saturday's home opener rattling the nets twice more while assisting in a pair of goals in the Cougars' 5-0 victory over McPherson College.