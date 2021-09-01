Coming together to remember overdose victims

Judge Bill Watson remembers faces from his job at treatment court and said he mourns those who have died and couldn't attend the fifth annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Rally held in Veteran's Park on Tuesday evening. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

Western New York Independent Living in conjunction with its Addict 2 Addict Niagara peer support team brought Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally back to Veteran’s Park on Tuesday night.

Speakers, including Lockport City Judge Bill Watson and Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, expressed their frustration with the amount of overdoses and overdoses leading to death still occurring in Niagara County.

“I was there when they were arrested. I was there when the entered treatment court. I was there when they met the person they fell in love with,” Watson said to those gathered on the lawn, and then referred to the photographs on display of those who died of overdoses. “I was there when they got married. I was around when they had their first child. I was around, in fact present, and invited to the first birthday of that little boy.”

“I heard about the breakup,” he continued. “I heard about he relapse and I heard about why that person is now a picture rather than someone sitting out there. I always try to figure out what it’ll take to get somebody to stick with recovery. I don’t know if it’s going to take another 21 years of hitting my head against the wall to realize there’s no answer to that. Even though if I could find that and give it to people, maybe we’ll help more than we do.”

Chelsea Poler stood off to the side of the park with her young child. She’s 21 years old and three years and two days ago, she lost her best friend to an overdose. That friend’s name was Gabby Duesset.

“It’s hit hard,” Poler said. “So we come out every year. … Personally I’ve never been addicted but I’ve been around it my whole life. I think it helps a lot. It brings awareness to a lot of people that don’t see the ugly side every day and I love doing stuff like this.”

“(I would say to her) I wish I could’ve helped more,” Poler continued, noting she didn’t have a good relationship with Duesset toward the end. “I had kids and I didn’t want them to be around that. … We were inseparable since we were six until the year I graduated. She’s more like a sister. I just wish I could’ve done more. She’s buried thirty seconds from where I live now, so I see her everyday.”

Mayor Michelle Roman spoke briefly about the rally.

“I’ve been coming for a few years and anytime we can bring the community together and share all the resources that are available and where people can find support among themselves, and the programming,” Roman said. “That’s what’s important about this.”

Alderman Rick Abbott was also present at the rally, praising those involved.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “It started small, but it’s grown it’s really conflicting for me because you feel sad when you see the people who have passed, but you’re happy because people are completing the programs.”

The Addict 2 Addict Niagara hotline is 398-4333.