CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Police: Verdunville man, arrested during curfew, faces looting charge

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 8 days ago

Morgan City police arrested a man who fled after being caught Monday night inside an La. 70-area business during the Hurricane Ida curfew, arrest reports say. James Salone Austin, 40, Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Monday on charges of simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, looting, possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by giving false information, according to Police Chief James F. Blair.

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Franklin, LA
Crime & Safety
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Police#Curfew#Marijuana#Verdunville#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy