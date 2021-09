One of the best things to come with the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense controller. It’s a very nice controller for many reasons. Among them: the haptic feedback, the adaptive triggers, the speaker and microphone built into the controller, and more. However, not many games have been using this controller in interesting ways. Recently two games have made the jump from PC (and Xbox in one case) to PlayStation 5: The Medium and Apsulov: End of Gods. This gives them a new way to show off their horror and further immerse the player. Do they take advantage of it, and can they do better?