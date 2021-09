While electric vehicles make up just 3% of all U.S. car sales, Biden’s recent executive order calls for half of all car and truck sales to be electric, hydrogen fuel cell, or plug-in hybrids by 2030. Two major challenges consumers often cite, reports The Wall Street Journal, are the price of electric vehicles and the availability of charging stations. The average home outlets are 120 volts with 15 or 20 amps, charging vehicles 3 to 5 miles of range every hour. This is also referred to as Level 1 charging. Level 2 charging can be a costly upgrade, usually a few thousand dollars.