Those who know and love the WarioWare series know that it can be a chaotic and crazy time. The franchise has been through many different iterations, always finding something just different enough to keep things fresh while still keeping the frantic pace of the minigame-based gameplay that’s defined it ever since the very first entry way back on the Gameboy Advance. The next entry, Get It Together!, is really no different as now the cast of characters themselves are directly getting involved in the minigames, and it also has a new co-op focus that was highlighted today.