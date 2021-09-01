CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Book sales break 100K in under three weeks

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Book, a tactical card-based RPG inspired by Slavic folklore, is off to a good start on the sales front. According to the game’s developer, Morteshka, a small indie studio based in Russia, the game sold over one hundred thousand copies in less than three weeks on the market. The figure is a nice win for Morteshka and publisher HypeTrain Digital. They did not break down sales figures by platform, though, so at this point, it is not known how much of the game’s success came from Nintendo’s hybrid console.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

