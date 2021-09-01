Black Book sales break 100K in under three weeks

Nintendo is strict about use of its IP, shutting down fan projects that might conflict with its own projects or confuse its brands. This time around, the Hand-Drawn Game Guides Kickstarter by Phillip Summers has found itself in “legal trouble,” heavily implied to be with Nintendo. The project was to create hand-drawn strategy guides for Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and a combo book of Contra and Ninja Gaiden. But as a result of said legal trouble, Summers has been forced to shut the Hand-Drawn Game Guides Kickstarter project down, which may come as a disappointment to a lot of people. Summers released a statement on explaining why he had to make this unfortunate decision.