CryptoPunks creators sign with top Hollywood agents as sales top $305M in a week
Larva Labs, the team behind the outrageously popular nonfungible token (NFT) project CryptoPunks, has penned a deal with Hollywood agents United Talent Agency (UTA). According to a Tuesday article from the Hollywood Reporter, UTA will represent Larva Labs for intellectual property (IP) deals in TV, film, video games, licensing and publishing. Two other NFT projects from Larva Labs, Meebits and Autoglyphs, will also be represented by UTA.cointelegraph.com
