U.S.-Japan Joint Statement
On the occasion of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s visit to Japan, Japan and the United States issued the following statement:. The United States and Japan, alarmed by the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and other indicators of the growing need for accelerating and deepening emission reductions, are committed to making the 2020s the decisive decade for climate action, and to ensuring their collaborative efforts on the climate crisis a pillar of the U.S.-Japan bilateral partnership.www.state.gov
