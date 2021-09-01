CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Celebrating 70 Years of the ANZUS Treaty

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Today marks 70 years since the signing of the ANZUS Treaty, a keystone of our relationship with Australia and an enduring force for stability in the wider region. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we recognize the continuing importance of the U.S.-Australia Alliance and reaffirm our commitment to advance our shared values, democratic traditions and processes, global security, and prosperity for the next 70 years and beyond.

