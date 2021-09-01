Celebrating 70 Years of the ANZUS Treaty

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate Brazil on the 199th anniversary of its independence. The United States and Brazil share a longstanding strategic relationship with strong cooperation on our shared priorities of regional democracy, security, and prosperity, and our peoples are joined through familial, academic, and commercial ties. This past year has brought many challenges for the people of Brazil, the United States, and around the world. I am pleased the United States was able to support the government and people of Brazil in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident that by working together, we will see a brighter future and an even stronger partnership between our two nations.