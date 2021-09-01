Danny Scott Hill was born May 28, 1962, to Freeman and Maggie Hill in Talihina, Oklahoma. He departed this life August 23, 2021, at the age of 59 years, 2 months and 26 days. Danny grew up in and around the Depew and Gypsy area of Creek County. He was a 1980 graduate of Depew High School. Danny had resided in Tulsa the last five years after moving from Bristow. Danny and Marceline Biggoose were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma; to this union were born five daughters. Danny returned to school being trained as a CNC machinist and worked in this field for numerous years.