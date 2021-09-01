CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Danny Scott Hill

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Scott Hill was born May 28, 1962, to Freeman and Maggie Hill in Talihina, Oklahoma. He departed this life August 23, 2021, at the age of 59 years, 2 months and 26 days. Danny grew up in and around the Depew and Gypsy area of Creek County. He was a 1980 graduate of Depew High School. Danny had resided in Tulsa the last five years after moving from Bristow. Danny and Marceline Biggoose were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma; to this union were born five daughters. Danny returned to school being trained as a CNC machinist and worked in this field for numerous years.

