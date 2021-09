Shirley June Bethel was born Feb. 14, 1936, to Charles Thomas and Thelma Christine Williams in Bristow. She departed this life Aug. 25, 2021, at the age of 85. She attended Gypsy Public Schools. On June 3, 1954, Shirley Williams and Bill Bethel were united in marriage. From this union were born three children, Sherry, Mike, and Tim. They enjoyed 54 years together before his passing November 23, 2008.