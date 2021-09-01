USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with Nassar victims
Indianapolis – USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.www.detroitnews.com
