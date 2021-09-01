CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with Nassar victims

Detroit News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis – USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.

