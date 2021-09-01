Report: Texas A&M eyeing big raise for Jimbo Fisher

Jeff Traylor acted as if he expected what was coming, at least a week in advance. Jimbo Fisher can see the future, too, all the way to the source of his 2031 paychecks. As for Steve Sarkisian? He might not be sure of anything that lies ahead, but that’s not for a lack of planning. The new Texas coach said he tries to “play out every scenario that could possibly come up,” and he predicted a few details last week that had his players shaking their heads.