Report: Texas A&M eyeing big raise for Jimbo Fisher
An even bigger payday is coming Jimbo Fisher's way. The Texas A&M coach is on the verge of getting a contract extension and raise, according to the Houston Chronicle. Fisher has seven years remaining on his contract which pays $7.5 million per year. But after racking up 26 wins in the last three years and putting together yet another talented 2021 roster, Fisher is getting another pat on the back from the Texas A&M brass.247sports.com
