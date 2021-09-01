CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Report: Texas A&M eyeing big raise for Jimbo Fisher

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 8 days ago

An even bigger payday is coming Jimbo Fisher's way. The Texas A&M coach is on the verge of getting a contract extension and raise, according to the Houston Chronicle. Fisher has seven years remaining on his contract which pays $7.5 million per year. But after racking up 26 wins in the last three years and putting together yet another talented 2021 roster, Fisher is getting another pat on the back from the Texas A&M brass.

College Sports
Football
Sports
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
College Football
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

For Traylor, Fisher and Sarkisian, planning is everything

Jeff Traylor acted as if he expected what was coming, at least a week in advance. Jimbo Fisher can see the future, too, all the way to the source of his 2031 paychecks. As for Steve Sarkisian? He might not be sure of anything that lies ahead, but that’s not for a lack of planning. The new Texas coach said he tries to “play out every scenario that could possibly come up,” and he predicted a few details last week that had his players shaking their heads.
College Sports
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher provides update on pair Texas A&M players arrested

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher provided a status update Monday on two Aggies who had offseason arrests. Defensive end Micheal Clemons and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson each missed Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday against Kent State. Clemons will be back for the Aggies’ trip to Colorado on Saturday, while Jackson...
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher names snapper as Texas A&M's celebrated '12th Man'

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has named snapper Connor Choate as the program’s celebrated “12th Man” for the 2021 season. Choate is a junior from Coppell who has played in 23 games over the past two seasons. He succeeds former linebacker Braden White as 12th Man, who succeeded Cullen Gillaspia in the notable role.
Football

Jimbo Fisher Names Starting QB

WACO, TX — For the first time in years, the Aggies will have a new quarterback under center since Kellen Mond was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. The 2021 starting quarterback spot was up for grabs, however, that is no longer the case, as Jimbo Fisher named Haynes King the Aggies’ starting quarterback.
College Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M's Haynes King becoming QB1, trust in new offensive line

Here are three takeaways from Texas A&M’s media availability heading into its season opener against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4. Through the offseason, Texas A&M has been searching for its replacement to four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond. Leading the competition was redshirt freshman Haynes King and redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada, with King ultimately winning the starting role.
College Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks why Haynes King is the Aggies' QB

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today as the Aggies finally prepare to kick off the 2021 football season from Kyle Field this upcoming Saturday night against Kent State. He went into details on Kent State's potent offense, what Haynes King did to win the starting quarterback job, how Leon O'Neal has become a vocal leader on an experienced team, and finally what won walk on Connor Choate the honor of being named as The 12th Man.
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King as Texas A&M's starting quarterback

COLLEGE STATION – Redshirt freshman Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback by coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher told Houston radio station KFNC 97.5 FM that King had won the competition this camp over sophomore Zach Calzada. The dual-threat King, then-starter Kellen Mond’s lone substitute last season, held an...

