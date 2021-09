WEST ORANGE-STARK over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE—To get their only points of the game on the opening kickoff created a huge concern for the Mustangs’ coaching staff in their weather-shortened 14-6 loss at Nederland Friday night. As a result, the coaches will make it a tough week of practice on the team. And the team will make it a tough night on the visiting LC-M Battlin’ Bears Friday night at Dan Hooks Stadium in West Orange.