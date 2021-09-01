CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Bridge City Cardinals defeat the Buna Cougars on the road 27 - 14.

The Bridge City Cardinals opened up the season with a victory on the road in Buna. It was the first win for first-year Head Football Coach Cody McGuire. After a slow start in the first quarter, the Cardinals fell behind 0-14 going into the second quarter.The BC offense started to pick up steam in the second by driving down the field and capping off the drive with a 16 yard touchdown rush. Two plays later, the Cardinals notched another TD courtesy of a 33-yard pick-six from Rayburn Hebert. After the PAT the Cardinals tied it at 14 leading into the half.

