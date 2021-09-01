CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dove hunters beat the odds

By Capt. Chuck Uzzle
therecordlive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sleek silhouette coasted over the tree line with that familiar darting flight pattern, the volley of shots only confirmed the obvious and the dove. continued on its way toward the stock tank to get a much needed drink. This scene is played out thousands of times in the state of Texas as hunters take to the field suffering the effects of a long off season without much, if any, practice. Shooting these fast flying birds is enough of a challenge without any other interference, like most dove hunters already knows there are plenty of other things to get in the way.

www.therecordlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Snake#Birds#Doves#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas Statevanalstyneleader.com

Is the pandemic affecting Texas dove hunter numbers?

While there is rarely a bad dove hunting season in Texas — and this year's upcoming season promises to be no different when it begins next week on Sept. 1 — there may not be as many dove hunters out in the field to enjoy the sizzling wingshooting action across the Lone Star State.
Petsduboiscountyherald.com

Dove hunting is a great introduction

The dove season opener is a great way to introduce newcomers to hunting. The season opens early when the weather is still nice and the birds are offering plenty of action. There’s no need to be quite or completely still, so youngsters are able to have a little more leeway than they might on a deer or turkey hunt. Take advantage of this opportunity to take a family member, friend or even the neighbor kid down the street on their first hunt in a dove field. Just remember to bring plenty of shells.
LifestylePaducah Sun

Dove day: Upland hunters’ big opener nears (for those with shotshells)

If tradition stands up to modernity, Wednesday will bring an invasion of sorts to the fields of our landscape. That day ushers in September, and Sept. 1, if nothing else, is the opening day of the mourning dove hunting season in Kentucky and elsewhere. The first day of dove season is quite a deal on the sporting calendar.
AnimalsPaducah Sun

Weekend hunters may find doves in transition

Today brings a new flurry of activity with the start of the first weekend of Kentucky’s mourning dove season, a red-letter occasion for upland shooters. The state’s popular hunting season, as tradition has it, opened on Sept. 1, Wednesday. That always assures a major movement of hunters into the fields. When the opener comes on a weekday, however, the first Saturday of September typically brings a new outpouring of hunter as those who could not get out earlier put in their initial efforts.
AnimalsSedalia Democrat

Improve your odds in the dove fields

Back in the early 1960s when I was learning the art and science of wingshooting, doves were one of the most common birds in my native Kansas. If purchased in case lots, “low brass” 12 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Texas Statetherecordlive.com

Teal Hunters in Texas Can Anticipate Another Good Season

The 2021 early teal hunting season arrives this Saturday (Sept. 11) and Texas hunters can once again expect a good season. Habitat conditions across much of the state are in outstanding shape which is a great sign going into the season. "I am expecting a good teal season once again...
Petskchi.com

Swan Lake Open For Dove Hunting

Dove Season begins September 1st and Swan Lake NWR will be open for Dove hunting. Refuge Manage Steve Whitson says check-in and check-out is required for all hunters. This is a self-check requirement and can be done at the Hunting Headquarters by the North Gate. Check-in begins 1 hour before shooting hours and check-out must occur within 30 minutes of shooting hours closing for the day.
Llano, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Dove season opens Sept. 1

Despite February's brutal freeze, the dove population remains strong and resilient, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Good news for hunters as dove season in the Central Zone begins Sept. 1. The Central Zone includes Blanco, Burnet, and Llano counties. The season runs through Oct. 31; a late...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Getting started with dove hunting in ND

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is raising awareness for the dove season as a great way to get started hunting. There are links on the website that walkthrough what you need to know. Recommendations from what type of gun to use, and some good recipes for after. That season starts Sept. 1 and runs through November.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC dove season opens in September: 'A big weekend for hunters'

Deer season in parts of South Carolina has been open for several weeks, but September marks the beginning of all kinds of opportunities for hunters. There's an early season for blue and green winged teal that runs Sept. 10-25. The entire month of September is open for hunters seeking Canada geese. The first of two marsh hen seasons runs from Sept. 8-12. As an aside, there's the recreational shrimp baiting season that opens at noon on Sept. 10.
Kansas Statekggfradio.com

Dove Season Underway in Kansas

The dove hunting season in Kansas is underway. When preparing to go dove hunting, it is also important to be prepared to clean the birds and practice common food safety tips when transporting the bird home. K-State Diversified Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Adaven Scronce gives a list of things...
Petstherecordlive.com

Teal season opens for anxious waterfowl hunters

In what has become a highly anticipated yearly ritual, wingshooters from all. over Texas will make there way to the fields and marshes as the 2021-2022 waterfowl hunting season officially gets underway Saturday. The teal season opener has become a real gathering of sorts, almost a social get together if you will. Hunters eagerly awaiting each new hunting season head to the fields for their first taste of what is in store and this one looks promising thanks to some.
Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Dove Season Begins Wednesday

The first fall firearms shooting seasons for the year begin Wednesday in Missouri. Josh Roller with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the dove season opener is being held Wednesday. Dove hunting success is generally predicated on food availability. That may be a little light this year. Dove season runs...
Hobbiestherecordlive.com

Trout Bite Steadily Improving

“We had kinfolk from Kansas drive down this weekend just because I promised them we would catch speckled trout without ever launching a. boat,” said Paul Withers. “I never thought about the possibility of a tent or volleyball goal every fifty feet which demolished my Crystal Beach program!”. “We managed...
Animalstexasoutdoorsjournal.com

Dove Days 2021

Insights, reflections and anticipation plus things some might not know about these popular gamebirds. As I walked the tree-lined streets of Uvalde at daybreak each morning in June, a cacophony of bird songs rang out from the tall pecans and massive live oak trees that define the town as “The Tree City”. From the bubbly, gurgly song of the winter wren to the guttural, harsh yet melodious song of the red-coated house finch, songs of a dozen or more birds could be heard, but none more abundant than the distinct song of the white-winged dove, repeating loud coos that sound like ‘who cooks for you’.
AnimalsTulsa World

Nature Note: Mourning Dove Young

Mourning doves lay just two eggs. The reason for this is the kind of food the parents give the babies. Parents feed the young what is referred to as "crop milk," a secretion of fat and protein produced by the lining of the crop and regurgitated to the young. It takes both parents to feed the babies. The young develop rapidly and in two weeks are ready to leave the nest and forage for themselves. A similar situation is true for hummingbirds, which have only two eggs. The parents are kept busy fulltime feeding nectar to the babies.
San Diego, CAmissiontimescourier.com

Doves “cooooOOOOO-woo-woo-woo”

How often have you seen the silhouette of a bird perched high in a tree, only to remark ‘Oh, it’s just a Mourning Dove’? The Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura) is one of the most common birds on the North American continent, abundant from southern Canada to central Mexico. It is named for its haunting and melancholy cooing sound, which is made by puffing up the throat without opening the bill. Several songs have referenced the Mourning Dove, usually reflecting the lament of a lost love. In addition to lovesickness, the Mourning Dove symbolizes a visitation from a deceased loved one. On an international level, doves represent hope and peace.
Georgia Statemymcr.net

Dove Season opens Saturday, looks good for Ga. hunters

The 2021-22 Dove Hunting Season opens Saturday, Sept. 4. On this date, more Monroe Countians will be attempting to bag a limit of doves than at any other day during the season. The 2021-22 dove season is separated into three segments. The opening portion of the season opens September 4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy