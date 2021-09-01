Dove hunters beat the odds

The sleek silhouette coasted over the tree line with that familiar darting flight pattern, the volley of shots only confirmed the obvious and the dove. continued on its way toward the stock tank to get a much needed drink. This scene is played out thousands of times in the state of Texas as hunters take to the field suffering the effects of a long off season without much, if any, practice. Shooting these fast flying birds is enough of a challenge without any other interference, like most dove hunters already knows there are plenty of other things to get in the way.