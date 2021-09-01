14101 Spreading Oak Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Spectacular Brandermill Contemporary Ranch with 3 upgraded bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has all the extras your craving from HGTV! From the tile and Batten Board in the Foyer to a Fireplace in the Morning Room, this house has the WOW factor you've been looking for! One guest bedroom has Batten Board walls and the 2nd guest bedroom has a barnwood wall. There's even a barn door to the laundry room! Down 3 steps to the sunken living area there's a beautiful shiplap wall in the living room that's open to the dining area and updated kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals on granite counters with SS appliances and pull out shelving in the beautiful white cabinets and new upgraded light fixtures. The open eat-in area and morning room has three back steps up to the Primary bedroom and hall. The morning room has a shiplap surround fireplace and French doors that open up to the New screen porch, pergola and large side deck with Trex decking. The Brandermill neighborhood offers many great amenities, including a Country Club & golf course, swimming pools, tennis, walking trails & lake access. Convenient to dining, shopping, great schools & hospitals & to Routes 76 & 288. Home is calling!!