CEDAR CITY, Utah — Another Utahn between the ages of 15 and 24 is among those who’ve died of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Utah Department of Health. Of the more than 2,600 Utahns who have died because of COVID-19, this victim is the 12th in that age range. For privacy reasons, health officials don’t disclose more specific demographic information about those who die, but we know this victim, a female, lived in Iron County. She was in the hospital when she died.