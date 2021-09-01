Meet the New Will From the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot

Want to watch someone’s life change in about ten seconds?. The video below features Will Smith, mega-star and the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, on a Zoom call with Jabari Banks, who was just cast in the Will role on the new Fresh Prince reboot that will premiere soon on Peacock. Only Banks doesn’t know that he got the role, or that he was getting on a call with Smith, who got to break the news, in person (on Zoom, whatever) that he had landed the part.