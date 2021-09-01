CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilya Nikolayev is joining the USHL’s Tri-City Storm

By FlamesNation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Calgary Flames’ prospects has found a new home for the 2021-22 hockey season. Sources have confirmed to FlamesNation that Russian forward Ilya Nikolayev has joined the United States Hockey League’s Tri-City Storm for training camp and has been added to their protected list. Nikolayev, 20, was a...

