Green Bay Packers make cut-day trade with Los Angeles Rams

By Sean Labar about 6 hours
 8 days ago
Almost overnight, the NFL world has gone into a frenzy due to Tuesday’s cut day and while the Packers and Rams haven’t made a ton of surprising moves, the two NFC playoff contenders got in on the action. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams sent punter Corey Bojorquez and...

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPopculture

How Shailene Woodley Will Support Aaron Rodgers During 2021 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to kick off the 2021 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, which leads to the question of how will his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, support him during the season? According to E! News, Woodley, 29, is currently in New Mexico filming a movie. But once she's done filming, the plan is for her to get to Wisconsin to cheer on Rodgers and the Packers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLwsau.com

Updated: Packers Announce Some Cuts, Trade For Punter

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers have changed punters. On cutdown day the Packers are moving on from JK Scott. They have acquired Corey Bojorquez from the LA Rams for a 2023 4th round draft choice. Also the Packer career of WR Equanimeous St. Brown is over...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release unofficial depth chart

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday released their 53-man roster for the 2021 regular season, just hours before the NFL’s roster deadline. The Packers returned 20 of 22 preferred starters from the 2020 season. Notably, the organization announced that left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin the year on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn left ACL suffered in late December 2020. Tight end Jace Sternberger won’t count on the roster until Week 3 because of his two-game suspension.
NFLPackers.com

Packers announce roster moves

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:. · WR Reggie Begelton (BEG-ul-tin) · CB Kabion Ento (kay-be-on N-toe) · CB Rojesterman Farris (roe-jess-ter-mun) · LB Tipa Galeai (tee-puh nah-lee-eye) · LB De'Jon Harris (DEE-jhan) · WR Damon Hazelton. · TE Bronson Kaufusi (cow-FOO-see) · DL Carlo Kemp. ·...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Week 1 power rankings: Packers make the top five

Just days away from the start of the new NFL season, Week 1 power rankings are being released just about everywhere. One consistent pattern is that the Green Bay Packers are inside the top five. NFC runners-up in consecutive seasons, the Packers have retained the core of the team that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Uses 1 Word To Describe Contract Situation

Over the course of the season, star wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers were engaged in contract talks. For the better part of the summer, it seemed like a potential deal would come before the 2021 season kicks off. However, the Packers are just a few days from kicking off their season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

