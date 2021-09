Per the report, Ewers' agents at Sports Stars and Rubicon negotiated a three-year contract with autograph vendor GT Sports Marketing. This is Ewers' third NIL deal overall. The 6-3, 205-pounder out of Southlake, Texas was one of the top prospects in the 2022 class when he chose to skip his season year and apply early to OSU so he could take advantage of the NCAA's new NIL policy. Ewers originally committed to the University of Texas but decommitted last October since Texas prohibits high school student-athletes from profiting off of NIL.