Tulane thanks Alabama for facilities in wake of Hurricane Ida

Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tulane Green Wave football program thanked Alabama for allowing them to use their facilities following Tulane’s relocation to the state of Alabama in wake of Hurricane Ida.

While Tulane practices ahead of their face-off with Oklahoma this weekend, Alabama will head off to Atlanta to face off against Miami in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game on Saturday.

On Saturday, Tulane announced they were relocating to Birmingham, AL in preparation for their game on Saturday against Oklahoma. Tulane said the move was “due to the expected loss of power” as a result of Hurricane Ida, and expects to return to New Orleans once power is restored.

Tulane is also using the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s facilities, posting a thank you message to UAB from Legion Field.

The Green Wave was set to host Oklahoma on campus at Yulman Stadium. The game was moved from New Orleans to Oklahoma because of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Due to the short notice of the move and the inability to assemble a full staff for the game, only the lower bowl of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be used for fan seating. Tulane will remain the home team and receive proceeds from ticket sales.

Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen announced the change in the statement.

“In light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the city of New Orleans and, after consulting with our emergency preparedness and response teams at the institutional, local and state levels, we will relocate our Sept. 4 football game against the University of Oklahoma to Norman, Okla.,” he said.

Tulane’s volleyball program relocated as well, moving to Tallahassee for the immediate future.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, made landfall on Saturday afternoon, leaving the entire southeastern section of the state, including New Orleans without power. Hurricane Ida has left over one million people without power for potentially weeks.

LSU’s Relocation

LSU also relocated, moving to Houston over the weekend in wake of Hurricane Ida.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sent out a tweet Monday night, sending prayers to Louisiana and offering thanks to the city of Houston and the Houston Texans in wake of Hurricane Ida.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, LSU hit the road for Houston. The team buses were on the road for over 10 hours on what is usually a trip that takes four hours as residents of Louisiana evacuated ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ida, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The Tigers will spend the week in Houston practicing for their game at UCLA on Saturday.