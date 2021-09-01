Atlantic Boy’s Edge Clarinda for Team Title at Shenandoah Cross Country Meet

(Shenandoah) Atlantic placed two runners in the top five and edged Clarinda by one point to win the boy’s team title at the Shenandoah Cross Country meet on Tuesday.

Drew Engler and Zane Berg finished third and fifth place respectively to lead the Trojans to a 55-56 win over the Cardinals. Tyrell Williams, Nathan Pobanz, and Alex Sonntag turned in solid performances for the Trojans. Williams finished in, 14th, Pobanz legged out a 16th place finish and Sonntag finished in 17th place. Isaac Altman finished 29th, and Mason McFadden finished in 30th place.

Tyler Shelton of Harlan won the individual title in a time of 17.26.44. Baylor Bergren, of Red Oak, finished second in 18:06.79. Engler finished third, Kyle Wagoner of Clarinda, fourth, Berg, fifth, Cole Dooley of Treynor, sixth, Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda, seventh, Mason Yochum, of Treynor eighth, Ian Shelton, Harlan, ninth, and Michael Mayer of Clarinda, tenth.

Team Results:

1. Atlantic, 55

2. Clarinda, 56

3. Harlan, 62

4. Shenandoah, 98

5. Treynor, 117

6. Red Oak, 119

7. East Mills, 191