MLB

Mondesi sees action with pregame workouts

MLB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY -- Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi worked out with the team on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, a signal that he’s close to being activated from his rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Mondesi has played just 10 games this season because...

www.mlb.com

