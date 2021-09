St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - An advocacy group has filed a lawsuit requesting a court order requiring Governor Tim Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency in Minnesota. A news release issued by Parents Advocating for Safe Schools, or PASS, says the lawsuit was filed Friday in Ramsey County Court in an effort to force the state to implement a mandatory mask policy for public schools. The group says it is legal argument is based on a provision of the Minnesota Constitution, while also citing aspects of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.