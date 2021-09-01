CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVOLT Reveals First NMx Cobalt-Free Battery Pack

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVOLT Energy Technology unveiled at the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show its first production cobalt-free NMx battery pack, which will be used in the upcoming Great Wall's ORA Cherry Cat, also displayed at the show. Let's recall that NMx is a new lithium-ion battery chemistry, with SVOLT's in-house developed NMx cathode...

