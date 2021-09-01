10 of the Best Airbnb and VRBO Vacation Rentals in Minnesota

The main difference between North and South Lake Tahoe is that most people who live on the lake year around tend to own houses on the northern end. Here you'll find housing developments of the highest quality, serene resorts, campgrounds, beautiful beaches as well as shopping and dining as good if not superior to the choices in the busier, more crowded southern end of the lake. North Lake Tahoe vacation rentals tend to favor the more family-oriented traveler, seeking peace and serenity. Because there are more permanent living facilities on the north shores, there are more houses and condos available for rent to tourists than there are on the southern shores. Furthermore, the resorts dotted throughout the area are, for the most part, more of the smaller, boutique resorts rather than the larger, bustling hotels. Because the northern shores are in California there is no gambling there. This major difference accounts for the total difference in ambiance between the two locations around the lake.