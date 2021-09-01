CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Win Passes: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

koit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

koit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Trolls Critics Who Said MCU Film Would Flop

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. When Marvel Studios announced in 2019 that they were bringing Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the general fan response was a bit underwhelming, to say the least. The initial reaction to Shang-Chi's MCU arrival was pretty understandable given the fact that the character has always been considered a D-list hero in the comics and not a lot of casual fans are familiar with him.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi: Simu Liu Responds to Box Office Success With Hilarious Stock Photo Meme

This past weekend saw the theatrical release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest blockbuster within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film was already making history for its Asian representation both in front of and behind the camera, and now the box office numbers have broken records as well, with a reported opening weekend gross of $90 million. The news was definitely welcome to Marvel fans and even other studios, especially as the theatrical box office has struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simu Liu, who stars as the film's titular character, recently took to Twitter to address the news in a pretty epic way, getting in on the recent meme that utilizes his old stock photos. The tweet, which you can check out below, says "me laughing at the people who thought we'd flop", accompanied by a stock photo of Liu and two additional people pointing at a computer.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Simu Liu Claps Back At YouTubers Who Thought ‘Shang-Chi’ Would ‘Flop’

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has clapped back at YouTubers who believed the Marvel solo film would be a flop for the studio. There were quite a few variables going against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as it entered its opening weekend. For one, the Delta variant is continuing to spread throughout North America, one of Marvel Studios’ biggest markets. Secondly, the film is an original solo project for the studio, the first that they’ve debuted since 2019’s Captain Marvel. The Simu Liu-led film had a lot riding on its shoulders as its success would set the stage for the rest of the year’s theatrical offerings.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Recalls Awkward Encounter With Fan Dressed As Iron Fist

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recalled an awkward encounter he had with a fan cosplaying as Iron Fist. Simu Liu has been promoting his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in much of his journey on the press circuit, he’s had the opportunity to meet with fans excited to see the first Asian-led superhero film in the MCU. As one could imagine, Marvel fans are quite passionate, but sometimes things can get awkward – especially if you decided to dress up as Iron Fist.
MoviesInverse

'Shang-Chi’ star Meng’er Zhang reveals a dream Avengers crossover

You’d be forgiven for not recognizing Meng’er Zhang. Of all the faces packing the frames of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang is one of the least familiar. That’s because Shang-Chi marks the first time this 40-year-old Chinese...
MoviesCollider

'Shang-Chi' Actress Meng'er Zhang Reveals She Accidentally Punched Simu Liu in the Face During Their First Fight Scene

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Meng'er Zhang about making the newest MCU movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.
Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ a Marvel-ous new movie

BAXTER — “Who are you?” Katy asks of her best friend, Shang-Chi. That’s a question many moviegoers may be asking as they flocked to see “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a new superhero movie from Marvel Studios. The new release playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in...
MoviesMichigan Daily

Filial piety, kung fu and Marvel’s most compelling supervillain come together in ‘Shang-Chi’

It might be a little bit of an understatement to say that Marvel Studios is on a roll these days — when is it not? — but the sheer volume of content the franchise has put out in 2021 is impossible not to notice. Starting with the premiere of “WandaVision” in January and set to culminate with the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in mid-December, no less than ten new installments will have been added to the Marvel saga across film and television by the end of this year. Squarely in the middle of it all is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the studio’s first introductory standalone movie since “Captain Marvel” and easily one of its best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy