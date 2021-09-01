CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 SCJ At Barrett-Jackson Houston: Video

fordauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the success of the Mustang, Mercury wanted a pony car of its own. Bowing with the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was a more mature, plush, refined version of the Ford Mustang, offering more comfort and features than the Mustang, with better road manners, unique bodywork, and a three inch longer wheelbase. The Mercury Cougar was intended occupy a market position between the Mustang and the Ford Thunderbird.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Cougar#Barrett Jackson#Scj#Mustang#Ford#Lincoln#Motor Trend#Super Cobra Jet#Traction Lok#European#Toggle#Tilt Away#Barrett Jackson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Home & GardenTop Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
Carsracer.com

Barrett-Jackson selling Stirling Moss-raced Mustang

An original 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 owned and vintage raced by the late Sir Stirling Moss will cross the auction block with no reserve at Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston sale, Sept. 16-18. The car began as a 1966 Shelby GT350 that was sold to an enthusiast in San Antonio. During...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey's Supercharged 808-HP Ford Mustang GT Sounds Nuts

For most people, the Ford Mustang GT is all the muscle car you'll ever need. But if you want more power and a spine-tingling soundtrack, Hennessey can take Ford's popular pony car to the next level. In stock form, the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 pumps out 460 hp and 420-lb-ft, but Hennessey's HPE800 Supercharged Upgrade package increases the output to 808 hp at 7,200 rpm, making it even more powerful than the 760-hp Shelby Mustang GT500.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1969 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Heads To Auction

The 1969 model year saw first-generation Chevy Camaro production reach its epoch, with 243,085 units leaving the factory. One reason for this was the lengthy production period that ran from September 26th, 1968 to February 26th, 1970. For the 1969 model year, the Chevy Camaro had a fistful of subtle...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado Has An Attractive New Face

We have exciting news for Chevrolet fans! The refreshed Chevy Silverado family will debut on September 9th, giving the new Toyota Tundra some spicy competition. But you can catch a glimpse of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500’s new look ahead of schedule. The 2022 Chevy Silverado gains a new face.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Here’s Why the Restyled 2022 Chevy Silverado Fascia is Better

Fans of Chevy Silverado pickups have been waiting for a revised front end since it came out in 2019. Universally panned, what added to its woes was an interior that was no match for the Ram pickup; also new in 2019. While 2022 Silverado interior shots have leaked here and there, we have not gotten a look at the new front, until now. So, is this new fascia better than the previous model’s?
Carscarwow.co.uk

Drag race: 650hp Chevrolet Camaro vs 735hp Ford Mustang vs 650hp Dodge Challenger SRT

The Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger need no introduction. You almost certainly know just how fierce the rivalry between these cars is out of the factory. Today’s drag race just heightens that, bringing seriously modified examples of each to the gruelling carwow secret runway. Representing the Chevrolet Camaro...
Carsgmauthority.com

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Races A Dodge Challenger T/A 392: Video

The 1959 Cadillac Series 62 is one of the American luxury brand’s iconic models. With oversized tailfins, dual bullet tail lights, an abundance of exterior chrome and an opulent interior, the Cadillac Series 62 perfectly encapsulates everything that made the brand great in the late 1950s and early 1960s. While...
BusinessMotorAuthority

New Morgan 3 Wheeler on the way with Ford engine

Morgan on Wednesday confirmed plans for a new 3 Wheeler, releasing a handful of teaser images showing a camouflaged prototype. The company didn't say when the new 3 Wheeler will go on sale, though. The previous 3 Wheeler ended production earlier this year, capping off a 10-year run, and we don't know how long the gap will be between models.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Buick Grand National Beats Camaro Into The Pavement

Buick made a name for itself a long time ago for the creation of the legendary Buick GNX, sporting one of America’s most powerful twin-turbo V6 engines at the time. Unfortunately, the GNX vehicles are particularly difficult to come by these days. To combat this, car enthusiasts tend to create their high-powered takes on these incredible muscle cars. This infatuation with the Buick G-body cars eventually led to a rise in popularity for the Buick Grand National. While regular Grand National may not have had some of the same goodies that the GNX got, it was still an amazing car with many similarities to its more famous counterpart.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

V10 Viper Powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Is A Serious Machine

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.
Carstecheblog.com

Auto Enthusiast Transforms 2005 Pontiac GTO Into a Strange Lamborghini Aventador Knockoff

This started out as a 2005 Pontiac GTO, but after tons of work, it became a Lamborghini Aventador knockoff that might actually fool some people on the road. It’s powered by a GM 6.0L LS2 engine that has been mildly tuned to produce around 500 hp, paired with a stock GM 4L60E transmission, so the vehicle actually has some kick to it, unlike many of the other supercar replicas. Read more for additional pictures and information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy