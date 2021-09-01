1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 SCJ At Barrett-Jackson Houston: Video

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.