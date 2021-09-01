1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 428 SCJ At Barrett-Jackson Houston: Video
After the success of the Mustang, Mercury wanted a pony car of its own. Bowing with the 1967 model year, the Mercury Cougar was a more mature, plush, refined version of the Ford Mustang, offering more comfort and features than the Mustang, with better road manners, unique bodywork, and a three inch longer wheelbase. The Mercury Cougar was intended occupy a market position between the Mustang and the Ford Thunderbird.fordauthority.com
Comments / 1