Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati’s Jason Payne becomes pro hockey’s only Black head coach

By Bill Hoppe
buffalohockeybeat.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday became North America’s only pro hockey team with a Black head coach after promoting Jason Payne to the position. Payne, 45, has spent two seasons as an assistant with the Cyclones, the Buffalo Sabres’ ECHL affiliate. He replaces Matt Thomas, who recently left to become an assistant with the Providence Bruins, Boston’s AHL affiliate. Payne will also be the Cyclones’ director of hockey operations.

www.buffalohockeybeat.com

Comments / 0

 

