Child seriously injured; man charged with molestation, battery
VALDOSTA — An arrest has been made in a molestation case where a child was so severely injured she had to be life-flighted to a Florida hospital, police said. Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, officers headed for South Georgia Medical Center after hospital staff reported a girl less than a year old had been brought to the emergency room with serious internal injuries, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.www.valdostadailytimes.com
