CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Child seriously injured; man charged with molestation, battery

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Valdosta Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA — An arrest has been made in a molestation case where a child was so severely injured she had to be life-flighted to a Florida hospital, police said. Around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, officers headed for South Georgia Medical Center after hospital staff reported a girl less than a year old had been brought to the emergency room with serious internal injuries, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Florida Hospital#Police#The Valdosta Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
BusinessPosted by
Fox News

Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday. The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy