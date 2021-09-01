CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cue Tips: Fall season of League play begins soon

By Mike Bohanon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo players stepped to the Pool Table and then one of them just up and flipped. Well, when the coin landed on the table head side up meant that “Tin Hat” would break the rack, and thus, the first ever, “North Coast Fully Vaxxed 8 and 9-ball Tournaments” began playing. There was a decided lack in number of the players that attended, being that it was invitation only, and mostly unplanned, or decided, upon until a few hours before the flip, it was understandable. There were familiar faces present and the stakes were not especially high, with a nice venue and a pleasant hostess and host. What was there not to like? “Four legged” Grady was there to drive “Gorgeous Georgie” to distraction. Grady was entirely successful in his endeavor, Georgie was disgusted with the attention, at least I think he was, I hope. The rest of the group talked incessantly about how to play this or that Billiards game while they played at the 8-ball and 9-ball tournaments. The movie theater sized screen mounted to the wall showed slowly changing nature scenes and there was music playing softly. Had that big screen been tuned to a football game, the non-shooters would have been riveted to that same screen and talking football. They weren’t because it wasn’t, and that left the players at the table with a dozen eyeballs riveted on each other instead. Oh great! Just what everybody needs, a half dozen pool playing expert critics paying attention to your every move. Worse! These were among the best pool players in town, and you are the one that is, at this moment, up and playing. Their thoughts seemingly are sent by some invisible pathways through the air to your brain. What ball are they choosing to begin with? How well did they play it for the next ball? Now what are they doing? “I wouldn’t do that, instead I would … blah blah blah.” Listening to the murmur as each decision by the player was made, brought memories of League play. You know, when all of your teammates are trying to use telepathy to get through to you, sometimes groaning at your decisions? There is a time and place for everything right? Well then, let’s feel free to turn on the football game, because, just maybe all of the other player’s extra attention is sharking your game? I mean, something is, right? I don’t play well if a TV is on, I play best when I’m trying to play my best, which is harder than it sounds.

