CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

News briefs

By Tribune News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

US urges Americans to ‘reconsider’ travel to Canada. The U.S. Department of State issued a new warning for people hoping to visit Canada in the near future, urging them to “reconsider” their plans as the country faces a “high level” of infections. The new Level 3 advisory, which is the...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#New Texas#Lawsuits#Local News#Americans#Department Of State#Public Health Agency#New York Daily News Fired#Capitol#Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These States Will Be Hit by a "True Delta Wave" Next, Virus Expert Warns

The Delta variant has resulted in a significant surge in cases across the country, but the damage has not been spread evenly. Over the past couple months, some states have seen cases skyrocket, crushing previous records from last winter's surge before vaccinations began, while other states seem to have escaped the worst of Delta's wrath. But as cases in some of the hardest hit states plateau or decline, experts warn that the surge isn't over yet.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
LawMetroTimes

Henry Ford Health System employees file lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than 50 Henry Ford Health System employees filed a federal lawsuit against their employer, arguing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate is an unconstitutional violation of their bodily autonomy. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court seeks to halt the Sept. 10 vaccine mandate, which requires all workers, volunteers, and contractors...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Oregon StateInternational Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Holcomb signs executive order for hospitals, schools

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order designed to help manage the spread of COVID-19. The order involves health systems implementing plans to monitor patient capacity and also allows schools to modify quarantine provisions under certain conditions. Under the order, health systems are being...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Caution Urged For Private Employers Considering COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees

They could end up being sued. Frederick, Md (KM) With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raging, the question being asked is should private employers require their employees to be vaccinated. Rick Weldon, the President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, has a word of caution for employers considering this move. “Be very careful heading down that road,” he says.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago mask mandate violations lead to at least 30 citations against businesses

At least 30 citations have been issued to Chicago businesses for flouting the indoor mask mandate, the city announced. Most recently, the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection department issued 10 citations for failing to follow the masking requirements from Sept. 2 to Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release. One business was given a warning and, in total, BACP conducted 110 ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy