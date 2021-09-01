Reuben Raucher & Blum Partner Stephanie Blum Recognized As An Inspirational Women Award Nominee

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that its Partner Stephanie Blum has been recognized as a nominee by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

Blum has practiced exclusively in the area of Family Law for 25 years and is a Certified Family Law Specialist. She works to help those who face the turmoil, uncertainty, and challenges of a divorce. Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum has been named a Southern California Super Lawyer and is asked to speak regularly before community groups and professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has frequently appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," WCKG-FM Radio, KNX-AM Radio, KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. She has also co-authored a book titled Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly and been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

Active in her profession and the community, Blum served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. She has volunteered as a Daily Settlement Officer for the Los Angeles Superior Court and worked pro bono with both Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel. Additionally, Blum spent many years serving as team manager for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO).

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar civil litigation verdicts, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

