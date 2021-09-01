CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Online Education Market In India | Increased Penetration Of Internet And Smartphones In India To Boost Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the online education market size in India to grow by USD 2.28 bn during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of almost 20%.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report to Know More

Online Education Market in India: Increased penetration of internet and smartphones in India to drive growth

The high penetration of the internet and the availability of low-cost smartphones has increased the number of online users in India over the years. This has created a surge in the demand for online content including education from users and institutions in rural and urban areas. Besides, the government in India is undertaking various digital initiatives such as ePathshala, which provides educational web resources for teachers, students, parents, researchers, and educators. These initiatives are helping users even in rural areas to get familiar with online education. Such efforts along with the increasing adoption of the internet and smartphones are expected to fuel the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.

Know more about COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Online Education Market In India: Emergence of Cloud Computing

Cloud services offer various benefits such as reduced capital costs and increased implementation speed. This makes it easier for both end-users and service providers to process, procure, access, and manage information effectively. Also, cloud service providers offer technical support for SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS. Such benefits are encouraging many educational institutions to shift toward cloud-based models. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period.

"Popularity of big data and learning analytics and continuous rise in the growth of gamification in India will have a significant impact on the growth of the online education market value in India during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies across 50 countries. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Higher Education Market - Global higher education market is segmented by product (software and hardware) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Education Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market in India by Product (Content and Services) and End-user (Higher education and K-12).

By product, the content segment led the online education market in India in 2021. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of government initiatives.

Know more about the in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report:: www.technavio.com/report/online-education-market-in-india-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-online-educationmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-market-in-india--increased-penetration-of-internet-and-smartphones-in-india-to-boost-growth--technavio-301365528.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Market Research#Market Trends#Cagr#Epathshala#Saas#Erp#Lms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryMedagadget.com

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market – Increasing number of pipeline studies for the development of biomarkers in various disease conditions is expected to boost the market growth

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education To Grow By USD 1.40 Billion During 2021- 2025|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 | 17000 Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the alternative credentials market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of English As A Global Language To Boost The Market Growth |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report, the Digital English Language Learning Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 12.38 billion during 2021-2025. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital English Language Learning Market can now be gained through our report. Download...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Vending Machine Market Analysis Highlights The Impact Of COVID-19 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption Of Vending Machines To Boost Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Smartphones launched in August 2021 in India

In the month of August in India, we witnessed over ten new smartphone launches. While the numbers are not as big as July, it was still a busy month. The month started with the launch of the Infinix Smart 5A budget phone and the last phone to launch was the Vivo Y33s.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis - Online Education Market 2020-2024 | Growing Advantages Of Online Learning To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 247.46 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online education market to register a CAGR of over 18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Public Cloud Services Market From Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry To Grow By USD 221.84 Bn |17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the public cloud services market and it is poised to grow by USD 221.84 bn during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand For Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 10.85 bn is expected in the printed circuit board (PCB) market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the printed circuit board (PCB) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Computing Mouse Market | Rising Demand For Wireless Mouse To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "computing mouse market segmented by Type (Wired and Wireless) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the computing mouse market size is expected to reach a value of USD 471.80 million during 2021-2025?
Marketsthedallasnews.net

India Organic Milk Market to be Driven by increasing health awareness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Organic Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the India organic milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like pack sizes, packaging types, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65% of the country's nearly 1.4 billion people live. But supply constraints remain for the world's largest maker of vaccines and experts say it's unlikely India will reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of the year.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024 | Need For Integrated UEM Solutions To Manage Traditional & Non-traditional Endpoints To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The unified endpoint management market is set to grow by USD 11.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Contact Lenses Market 2021-2025|Demand For Daily Disposable Contact Lenses To Boost Growth | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contact lenses market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy