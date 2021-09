IKEA is testing new store designs that no longer require you to get through a maze to find the check-out counter! One of the updates includes a space where visitors can relax and there’s also a “maker’s hub” where you can get help assembling or fixing a product. The store is also testing a roof-top café at one location. IKEA’s one-way showroom was designed to make customers consider nearly every item. But, the new stores would let you pick up an order without having to navigate around the entire floor.