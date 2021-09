This page of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima guide details all of the Hot Springs on Iki Island, including how to find them and what rewards they give. The Hot Springs on Iki Island work exactly the same as those on Tsushima: just walk up to them and enter the hot spring via the prompt near the wooden bucket, and Jin will take a moment to relax. You can choose a thought to ponder, and Jin's health will increase a little.