Day one of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, with heavy rain clouds and the specter of COVID hanging overhead, tallied its lowest opening day attendance in at least four years. The state fair said approximately 61,983 got together at the Get-Together Thursday, a stiff drop from 2019 (the last time the State Fair was held) when 133,236 people showed up for day one. (That was actually one of five new attendance records set that year.)