COVID admissions climb at Geisinger, test demand rising as Evangelical reopens auxiliary site

Admissions continued to climb at Geisinger hospitals for patients infected with COVID-19.

There were 97 such patients admitted systemwide as of midnight Tuesday, including 37 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and 8 at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

Of those at the Danville hospital, 11 were in the intensive care unit including 6 on ventilators.

One week prior on Aug. 24, the hospital system finished a 7-day period with 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 64 the week ending Aug. 17.

COVID-19 patients represented 9% of Geisinger’s patient population systemwide, and 8% in Danville. Such patients represented 25% of admissions at the Shamokin-area hospital.

“In the past seven days, 62 patients with COVID-19 have been discharged systemwide,” Joe Stender, media relations specialist, said.

Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, reported 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Of that, 6 were undergoing critical care including 2 on ventilators.

COVID-19 patients accounted for 25% of the hospital’s total inpatient population on Tuesday afternoon. About 33% of the hospital’s acute care bed space was available, according to Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical’s public relations and communications manager.

There were 9 COVID-19 patients discharged in the seven days ending Tuesday, Hollenbach said.

According to the state Department of Health’s update Tuesday, 1,850 patients were being treated in hospitals with COVID-19, 50 more than reported on Monday. Of those patients, 474 were in intensive care units and 216 were on ventilators.

Evangelical reopened its auxiliary test site Monday at St. Mary and North 15th streets in Lewisburg, which is staffed 7-11 a.m. weekdays. Forty-eight people were tested there Monday and 68 more on Tuesday.

Those with symptoms or potential exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to first contact their primary care provider to obtain an order for testing at the site.

“The reopen of the COVID-19 testing site brought a volume slightly higher than we anticipated on Monday, however, the hospital and testing site are positioned to accommodate the needs of the community,” said Angela K. Lahr, vice president of clinical operations. “It is likely that demand for testing will continue to grow as the surrounding counties are now ranked at a high level of community transmission.”

Stender said Geisinger experienced increased demand for testing, too. There were 6,969 such tests administered over seven days ending Tuesday with a positivity rate of 11.5%, Stender said.

“From Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, we administered 29,611 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate of 8.5 percent. In July, we administered 20,286 COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent. In June, we administered 18,357 COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate of 2.6 percent. As COVID-19 cases have risen nationwide, we are seeing similar trends locally,” Stender said.